Israeli Flights to Dubai in Jeopardy Over Security Disputes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:54 am |

The first commercial passenger flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport in 2021. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Israeli airlines may not be able to fly to Dubai starting Feb. 8, Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the Shin Bet and the Dubai security authorities, Israeli media reported over the weekend.

A final decision on the matter has not been made yet.

According to information obtained by Israel Hayom from the airlines, a decision regarding a possible cancellation was to be made on Sunday. Officials in Israel said the issue could potentially be resolved in the coming days.

The Shin Bet, which is responsible for safeguarding Israeli airlines and passengers abroad, said it was unable to provide Israel’s airlines with the necessary security in Dubai due to disagreements with local authorities.

“Over the past few months, disputes have emerged in the security sphere between the authorities in Dubai and Israel’s aviation security apparatus, in a manner that does not allow Israeli aviation to be secure there,” the Shin Bet said.

“It should be emphasized that the disputes are based on a security basis … and do not come from a political or regional basis at all,” the agency added. “At the same time, if the flights of Israeli companies are stopped on this route, the possibility of transferring Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined.”

The Transportation Ministry said in a statement: “The issue of security does not fall under the responsibility of the ministry. Our office has been updated by the relevant officials and will act in accordance with the security directives from the bodies responsible for this matter.”