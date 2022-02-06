Israel Moves Toward Sanctions Against Ben & Jerry’s

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 12:17 pm |

The Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream factory in the Be’er Tuvia Industrial area in Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar has moved to implement an anti-boycott law against Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company Unilever in retaliation for the decision to stop selling ice cream in Yehuda and Shomron.

“The State of Israel must fight against attempts to boycott us, which are part of a larger strategy of delegitimizing the Jewish state,” Sa’ar said on Motzei Shabbos, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The decision must be approved by the Knesset’s Law and Constitution Committee. The Boycott Law, passed by the Knesset in 2011, enables the government to apply sanctions against a boycotting company or organization.

MK Simcha Rothman, of the Religious Zionism party and a member of the Law and Constitution Committee, said it should have been done six months ago. He said it was absurd that several American states took such steps before Israel.

“It is still better late than never, and I hope the committee approves it,” he said.