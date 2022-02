YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 10:55 am |

An Illustration of the new Green Pass. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The government on Sunday extended the use of technological supervision on the implementation of quarantine among Israeli passengers returning from abroad until March 9.

In addition, the government canceled the Purple Badge restrictions in trading centers and shopping malls, and the decision will come into effect starting midnight between Wednesday and Thursday.