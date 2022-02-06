Gantz Orders Sanctions on Companies Supplying Hezbollah Precision Missile Program

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 12:26 pm |

Hezbollah terrorists sit on a back of a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in Jroud Arsal, near the Syria-Lebanon border, in 2017. (Reuters/Ali Hashisho/File)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a seizure order for three Lebanese companies that maintain trade relations on an ongoing basis with Hezbollah and provide them with equipment used for the making of precision missiles.

The order comes as part of a joint operation by Israel Military Intelligence and the National Bureau for Counter Terror financing of Israel (NBCTF) at the Ministry of Defense aimed at tightening economic pressure on the precision project in Lebanon, and follows a seizure order signed by the Defense Minister last August against a similar company.

The companies against which the seizure order was issued are Toufali, Moubayed and Barakat. These companies trade in machines, oils and ventilation systems that are required for Hezbollah’s production line and the precision project in particular.

The Defense Minister’s seizure orders will allow the companies to be blacklisted in the world’s financial systems and will make it difficult for them to continue operating.

“Instead of helping and rehabilitating the citizens of Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to endanger the citizens of Lebanon and the entire country and sow chaos,” Gantz said in a statement on Sunday. “Hezbollah, with Iran’s support, is undermining the ability to stabilize Lebanon. Israel will continue to reach out to the Lebanese people and offer humanitarian aid, while at the same time continuing to undermine attempts to introduce advanced weapons that will endanger its citizens, with an emphasis on promoting the Iranian precision project that works from the heart of Lebanon.”