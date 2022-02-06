Bennett: Agreement With Iran Under Current Terms ‘Detrimental’ to Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 8:42 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim. (Emil Salman/POOL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that an agreement with Iran under the current conditions is ‘detrimental’ to the nuclear deal.

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Bennett said, “We are closely following what is happening in the talks. Our stance is clear: agreement under current conditions would be detrimental to dealing with the nuclear deal.”

“The greatest threat against the State of Israel is Iran. As the government, we are responsible for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program and, of course, we are monitoring the Vienna talks.

“Our position is well-known and clear: An agreement – according to the apparent terms – will damage the ability to deal with the nuclear program. Whoever thinks that an agreement will increase stability – is mistaken. It will temporarily delay enrichment but all of us in the region will pay a heavy, disproportionate price for it.

“In recent weeks, precisely during the negotiations, Iran is increasing its aggression and repeatedly using terrorism in the region, as you all have seen. This is how you conduct negotiations, Tehran-style.

“We are currently closing gaps and building up Israel’s military strength for years and even decades to come. Israel will maintain freedom of action in any case, with or without an agreement.

“Every knowledgeable investor knows that investing in the Iranian regime, in the Iranian economy, is an unwise investment in both the long and intermediate terms.”