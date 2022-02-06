99-Year-Old Jewish Man Fatally Hit by Vehicle in Manhattan Beach

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 9:45 am |

BROOKLYN -

A 99-year-old Jewish man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Manhattan Beach on Shabbos afternoon.

The incident occurred on Shabbos afternoon, at approximately 4:46 p.m., when a vehicle struck and killed Jack Mikulincer, z”l, at the intersection of Coleridge Street and Oriental Boulevard

EMS, with Hatzalah members on board, transported Mikulincer to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Chesed Shel Emes worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office to ensure kavod hameis was tended to.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

Mikulincer was an active member of the Manhattan Beach Jewish Center, where he attended shul regularly.