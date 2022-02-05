Israel Records Highest Number of Serious COVID Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7:04 pm |

Ichilov medical team in the coronavirus unit, in Tel Aviv. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel recorded the highest number of serious COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic over the weekend, with 1,213 people reported to be in serious condition. The previous record recorded was 1,193 serious cases last year, on Jan. 17, 2021.

A total of 37,977 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Israel on Friday, according to a Motzoei Shabbos Health Ministry update, bringing the total number of active cases in Israel to 370,798.

Of the currently active cases, 1,213 are considered to be serious cases, with 270 intubated patients included in the number.

Of the 148,988 tests taken, both PCR and antigen, there was a positive rate of 25.49%.

The R rate remains relatively steady at 0.88, only lowering slightly from the previous day after seeing a continuous decline since mid-January.

To date, 661,242 people have received the fourth vaccine, and 4,447,523 have received the third.

The government voted on Friday afternoon to extend the coronavirus regulations in educational institutions, including compulsory mask-wearing and the obligation for non-vaccinated employees to present a negative test result every 48 hours.

The government also approved the extension of the Green Pass regulations until March 1, although made several adjustments to the existing framework.

Venues and buildings will no longer be required to follow Green Pass regulations except for places where there is a particularly high risk of infection.