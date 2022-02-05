BDE – Harav Yitzchak Bartler, zt”l

NEW YORK -

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Harav Yitzchak Bartler, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas ITRI. (Ha’orech Hayehudi)

The olam haTorah and Yeshiva Zehav Mordechai-ITRI was thrown into mourning with the petirah of Harav Yitzchak Bartler, zt”l, at the age of 84.

Rav Bartler was born in 28 Tamuz, 5698/July 27, 1938 to his father, Harav Menachem Asher, z”l, a Viznitzer chasid who lived in Bnei Brak. He learned in Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, and was appointed Rosh Yeshiva in ITRI 24 years ago, serving alongside Harav Shlomo Fisher, zt”l.

He published 12 volumes of his seforim titled Beis Yitzchak containing his shiurim and chiddushim on the masechtos he taught in Yeshivas ITRI and elsewhere.

His levayah was held Motzaei Shabbos with kevurah in the Ponovezh Beis Olam in Bnei Brak.

Yehi zichro baruch.