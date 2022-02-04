Netanyahu Trial to Go Forward Despite Phone Hacking Scandal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 4:50 am |

Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz at the District Court in Yerushalayim where he is state witness against Netanyahu, in 2021. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

The Yerushalayim District Court on Friday gave the prosecution some breathing space on the cell phone hacking scandal in the trial of former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, ordering that witnesses proceed as scheduled on Monday, despite the defense’s demands that the scandal halt all testimony.

In addition, the court ordered the prosecution to provide an update on the scandal by Tuesday, but the impression was that the court will allow the next two witnesses to testify this week and address the scandal only before Shlomo Filber, former top aide turned state’s witness, testifies.

On Thursday, lawyers for Netanyahu and for Shaul Elovitch, Bezeq and Walla owner, filed motions with the court attacking the police and the state prosecution over a new scandal in which Filber’s cell phone was allegedly illegally hacked.

Filber had been due to testify in the coming weeks.

On Monday, the government is expected to approve Gali Baharav-Miara as the next attorney-general, which will leave addressing this issue as one of her first points of business even as Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar had hoped to get the Office of the Attorney-General out of issues relating to the prosecution.

Netanyahu’s lawyers claimed the cell phones of multiple key players in the trial were hacked, besides Filber’s. These include: Elovitch, Nir Hefetz, Yair Netanyahu, billionaire tycoon James Packer, former advisers to Netanyahu and people close to Yediot Acharonot owner Arnon Mozes.