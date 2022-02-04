Health Ministry: Over 750 Israelis Die From COVID in January

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 4:40 am |

Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital team members wearing safety gear in the coronavirus ward. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 755 people have died from COVID-19 complications since Jan. 1.

This past week alone saw 233 people die, with 55 on Sunday, the most in one day.

On Tuesday, 54 people passed away from complications of the virus but the number could be higher and will be updated by the ministry over time.

In December, 2021, 50 people died in total, less than on Sunday.

According to the ministry 25% of the fatalities in the past 30 days was in the over 90 population, 83 of them men and 102 women.

The ministry also said 37% of the dead were in their 80s, 123 of them men and 142 women.

The data shows that 62% of all those who have died since January 4 were over the age of 80, compared to a total of 51% in that age group since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry figures also show that 22.1% of those who died in the past 30 days were over the age of 70 and 9.9% were 60 and over.

Once again 94% of the recent fatalities of COVID-19 in the over 60 age group compared to 91% of the same age since the start of the pandemic.

In the past month, 29 of the dead were in their 50s, nine were in their 40s, two in the 30s.

No deaths were reported in the 20 to 29 age group but four of the dead were younger than 19, according to the ministry.