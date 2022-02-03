Community

Tehillim Requested for Visnitzer Rebbe of London

By Hamodia Staff

Tehillim is requested for the Visnitzer Rebbe of london, shlita, who has taken ill recently.

Please be mispallel for a refuah shleimah for Dovid ben Sima Mirel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.