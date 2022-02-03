Community Tehillim Requested for Visnitzer Rebbe of London By Hamodia StaffThursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:42 pm | ב' אדר א' תשפ"ב NEW YORK - Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:42 pm | ב' אדר א' תשפ"ב Tehillim is requested for the Visnitzer Rebbe of london, shlita, who has taken ill recently. Please be mispallel for a refuah shleimah for Dovid ben Sima Mirel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael. WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Related Appeals Court Denies Stay In Milah Case Proposal to Limit Religious Slaughter in Austria Stopped Unvaccinated Children Banned From Brooklyn Yeshivos During Measles Outbreak Lakewood Briefs Orthodox Jew Appointed Honorary Consul of Hungary in Antwerp