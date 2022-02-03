Special Forces Encounter Violence During Arrest in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:21 am |

IDF soldiers seen near the Arab village of Tubas during a demonstration by Palestinians in 2020. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Undercover Border Police troops operating early Thursday morning to arrest a terror suspect in the village of Tubas in the Shomron encountered violent resistance from other terrorists who tried to thwart the counterterrorism operation.

The IDF stated that during the operation a number of terrorists threw explosive devices and fired live ammunition at the forces.

The Israeli forces fired and wounded at least one terrorist, who was evacuated by local medical forces.

There were no Israeli casualties, b’chasdei Shamayim.

“Security forces work daily in Yehudah and Shomron to thwart terrorism and maintain the security of Israeli citizens. We will continue to act with determination and professionalism while striving to reach anyone who tries to harm our forces,” the Border Police stated.

The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency reported that this was one of eight arrest raids that the IDF conducted in Yehudah and Shomron overnight Wednesday, and that the suspect arrested in Tubas was a former security prisoner.