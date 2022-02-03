Researchers Find Vitamin D Protects Against Severe Covid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 3:56 pm |

Bar-Ilan University Faculty of Medicine, Ramat Gan. (Bar-Ilan University)

Vitamin D is a powerful preventive against serious illness or death from the coronavirus, according to researchers from Bar Ilan University and the Galil Medical Center.

They found strong evidence of the effect of vitamin D levels on morbidity, based on data collected during Israel’s first two waves of the virus, before vaccines were widely available.

“We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you’re not,” said Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galil Medical Center physician and Bar Ilan researcher who was part of the team that did the study.

Although the study was conducted before the emergence of the omicron variant, Dror said that the coronavirus doesn’t change fundamentally enough between variants to negate vitamin D effectiveness.

“What we’re seeing when vitamin D helps people with COVID infections is a result of its effectiveness in bolstering the immune systems to deal with viral pathogens that attack the respiratory system,” he told The Times of Israel. “This is equally relevant for omicron as it was for previous variants.”

These findings would seem to confirm preliminary data published in June showing that 26 percent of coronavirus patients died if they were vitamin D deficient soon before hospitalization, compared to 3% who had normal levels of vitamin D.

They also determined that hospitalized patients who were vitamin D deficient were 14 times more likely, on average, to end up in severe or critical condition than others.