Osem Cancels Price Hike

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 3:37 pm |

Osem products line a shelf in a grocery store in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Osem’s decision to delay planned price increases until after Pesach was converted into a cancellation altogether on Thursday due to pressure from the government and consumers.

The company said it reached this conclusion despite “an unprecedented rise in operating costs in the past year,” out of “a true desire to be attentive to the feelings of the Israeli public.”

Avi Ben Assayag, CEO of Osem-Nestle Israel, explained that “the complex situation of many consumers in Israel and the public mood have led me to the conclusion that we must cancel the rise in prices and absorb the full cost. I am convinced that this move will contribute to the strengthening of the long-standing alliance we have built and between our millions of loyal consumers.”

The company had initially scheduled a round of price increases by as much as 5% for early February.

On Wednesday, the Diplomat import firm said it would delay its price increases until after Pesach, as Osem had done. It remains to be seen if, like Osem, it will also cancel the price changes altogether.