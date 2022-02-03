Netanyahu Lawyers Request Access to Hacked Material

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1:03 pm |

Boaz Ben Zur, attorney of former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The lawyers for former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu have requested access to material collected by police investigators through unauthorized use of phone-hacking software.

Police allegedly hacked the phone of one of the main witnesses against Netanyahu in the corruption cases currently against him.

State prosecutors said Thursday they were conducting an “in-depth review” of the hacking allegations, which could significantly disrupt or delay the trial as both sides evaluate its import.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu called the disclosure “an earthquake: This evening it was revealed that police illegally hacked phones in order to bring down a strong right-wing prime minister,” he wrote in a tweet.

Lawyers for Bezeq and Shaul Elovitch, also implicated in the trial, said that if the reported allegations were true, they would constitute “a grave crime” and there would be serious consequences in court, according to The Times of Israel.