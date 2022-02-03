Knesset Rejects Proposals to Form Inquiry Commission Into Alleged Illegal Use of Spyware by Police

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:27 am |

A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

The Knesset on Wednesday rejected a number of proposals to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate the police’s alleged use of spyware on Israeli citizens.

MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) proposed to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the police’s conduct in the use of spyware on citizens and to examine the increase in incidents of police violence and the use of force against civilians. The proposal was rejected by a vote of 10-15.

MK Rabbi Moshe Arbel (Shas) proposed to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the police’s alleged use of spyware and hacking of civilian cell phones without a court order. His proposal was rejected by a vote of 10-14.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) proposed to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate electronic eavesdropping on civilians. His proposal was rejected by a vote of 10-14.

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) proposed to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the police’s alleged use of spyware. Her proposal was rejected by a vote of 10-14.

The explanatory notes attached to the proposals state: “It was recently reported that Israel Police allegedly conducted a series of wiretappings and hackings of cell phones of Israeli citizens who are not criminals or suspects, without a court order and without the supervision of a judge. The use of the Pegasus program by the police and the hacking of cell phones is illegal and demands an immediate, in-depth and serious investigation. Such means should be used only in unique cases and after the required permits have been obtained.

“In addition, we have witnessed recently an increase in the frequency of incidents involving the disproportional use of force by police officers against citizens without just cause. Such police violence causes harm to innocent people and severely undermines the public’s trust in the police. In the majority of these cases, it is minorities and the disadvantaged populations of society that are harmed the most. The police’s job is to maintain order and protect the public from crime. The police’s forceful conduct towards innocent civilians and the disproportional use of force have become routine… The recurrence of such incidents, as well as the documentation and testimonies, indicate that these are not specific ‘malfunctions,’ but are rather a result of a damaged policy, or at the very least, a negligent one.”

While presenting his proposal, Rabbi Gafni described the current situation as one that is “intolerable in a democratic country.” Spying by the police “could lead Israeli democracy into the abyss,” he added.

Rabbi Arbel said, “Espionage programs that helped dictators around the world spy on their citizens also helped Israel Police spy on Israeli citizens. ‘We would have become like Sodom.’ It is possible to support normalization with Saudi Arabia without becoming Saudi Arabia.”

MK Zohar said, “If the state does not obey the law, why are the citizens expected to obey the law?”

MK Touma-Sliman said, “Pegasus has made us an open book to the branches of government. They have [created a reality] in which every citizen should fear that his/her phone is hacked, with all their personal details. Those who are familiar with the Israeli occupation and its practices know that such espionage has been part of the daily reality of Palestinians since the invention of the cell phone, and even prior to that.”

Responding on behalf of the government, Deputy Public Security Minister MK Yoav Segalovitz (Yesh Atid) said, “The report raised some allegedly problematic issues that demand examination. The question is what the format for this examination should be. I am not the one conducting the investigation, but the speedy transition from an allegation that s​hould be checked to a conclusion, fact and action – that is what I am [questioning]. It is permitted to eavesdrop on criminals for the purpose of gathering effective evidence. The technology has changed, but the law hasn’t. The question is whether what was done was illegal or not, regardless of the tool that was used. Whenever eavesdropping on elected officials is required, it is a proper investigative tool. The test is to use this tool legally. A taskforce has been formed to examine the issue, which also includes people from outside the police. There is also parliamentary oversight through the Public Security Committee, which can conduct an in-depth examination.”