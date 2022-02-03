Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 9,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 4:16 am |

Empty beds in the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek Hospital in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported that 58,422 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed on Wednesday, for a total of 475,117 active cases nationwide.

The number of those hospitalized with coronavirus now stands at 2,753, while the number of serious cases has risen to 1,096, with 258 patients ventilated.

The R rate is continuing its slow decline and is currently standing at 0.9, indicating the lessening severity of the omicron wave.

The death rate currently stands at 9,013, marking a sharp increase of almost 100 since the previous day.