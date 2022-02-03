Gantz Visits U.S. Fifth Fleet During Bahrain Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 5:39 am

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visiting the U.S. Navy’s Fifth fleet in Bahrain, Thursday.

(Ariel Hermoni/MOD)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz launched his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain with a meeting at the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters. Gantz was hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper and Bahraini Minister of Defense Affairs H.E. LTG. Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi. Minister Gantz was joined by Commander of the Israeli Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salama.

The delegation met at the NAVCENT headquarters for a discussion on challenges of mutual interest, as well as opportunities for regional maritime security cooperation, with a particular emphasis on Israel’s recent repositioning to CENTCOM. Following the meeting, the delegation toured the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG67).

The parties reaffirmed the important military cooperation between the U.S. and Israel, as well as the unique bond between the defense establishments, nations and leaders.

Gantz said, “I have now completed an important visit to the Fifth Fleet HQ. In the past year, thanks in part to the Abraham Accords and to Israel’s move to CENTCOM, cooperation between the IDF and the Fifth Fleet has expanded. This strategic cooperation is critical in facing developing challenges in the region. Deepening cooperation will enable us to maintain regional stability and to defend the common interests of Israel, the United States and Bahrain. The bond between Israel and the U.S. is one based on common interests, and perhaps even more importantly, on shared values. Our military cooperation is reflective of such. Having served as defense attaché to Washington and as the IDF’s Chief of Staff, I understand the meaning and weight of our strategic partnership. We will continue working together so that this region may prosper and enjoy peace, stability and security.”

VADM Brad Cooper said, “This visit highlights the importance of the U.S. Fifth Fleet’s decades-long strategic relationship with Bahrain and expanding partnership with Israel following the recent alignment of Israel to U.S. Central Command. We are always at our best when we work together with our international partners.”