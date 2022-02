ISTANBUL (Reuters) -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 3:42 am |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS )

President Yitzchak Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Ankara looks to improve strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

Erdogan, speaking at a news conference before departing on a visit to Ukraine, added that both countries were looking to improve ties.