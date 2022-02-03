Bennett Called to Lead Cabinet Dedicated to Stop Price Rises

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8:31 am |

People shop for groceries at the Rami Levy supermarket in Modi’in on Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

​The Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by MK Michael Biton (Blue and White), held a special debate on Wednesday on the cost of living, following the wave of price hikes. At the start of the meeting, Committee Chair MK Biton noted that it was also being held at the request of MKs Rabbi Yitzchak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism), Naama Lazimi (Labor), Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) and MK Gadi Yevarkan (Likud), who had requested a quick debate on the issue. Biton called upon the Prime Minister to form a cost of living cabinet, in which all the ministers for economic affairs would be members, explaining that this was the most important issue for citizens after security.

Biton said further that the responsibility for the cost of living rested both with the government and with the monopolies. “The Government [is responsible] when it comes to excessive taxation, as with gasoline, opening markets and reducing fees. But the monopolies too. We’re loyal to Osem, but is Osem loyal to the citizens? Apparently not. It charges excessively high prices and distributes peak dividends. We met the CEO of another company with a salary, bonus and dividends of 30 million shekels in nine months. That comes out of people’s plates,” he said. Biton noted that the committee had led the battle against cost of living at a time when it did not have such high ratings, and praised the journalists who dealt with the issue persistently.

Uriel Lynn, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, said: “The Government is raising the cost of living itself, as if it doesn’t understand what it is doing. Where does the tax money come from? From the air? Don’t they understand that they are raising the cost of living?” In response, Biton asked whether it was appropriate for a company’s CEO to earn 30 million shekels during the coronavirus period, and whether everything the suppliers had done was all right.

Israel Competition Authority Director General Adv. Michal Cohen said: “The Israel Competition Authority (ICA) will do its job, and will continue to do so irrespective of one letter or another. We don’t have to be asked to enforce the law and to be firm. We have our eye on these markets. The food area is a top priority for the ICA, and if we identify a violation of the law we’ll enforce. As for Committee Chair MK Biton’s proposal to advance legislation to bar people convicted of antitrust violations to return to managing their companies—we certainly want to advance such an amendment.

“The ICA [takes] enforcement action against monopolies that take advantage of their position to push competitors aside, and also against cartels or suspected price coordination between competitors; we will be here, we don’t have to be told. Enforcement is only done if the law is broken.”

Prof. Yaron Zelekha said that the Government had conveyed a message to the monopolies that the celebration had begun, and proposed that the ICA declare monopolies and take additional measures to curb the price hikes. Prof. Zelekha said that the ICA had forsaken the public in recent years. He also proposed that the government absorb some of the price increases, and understand that we are facing a wave of inflation that will not end now.

MK Naama Lazimi (Labor) said that in the global age, the power of corporations had become greater than the power of states, and that they should be shown that they are wrong. She said, “The Government’s role is not to encourage consumer boycotts or to send letters; our role is to exercise every option to change this distorted reality and start talking about lowering prices, and then maybe the companies will come to their senses.” MK Ram Shefa (Labor) added that in the short term, the Government could influence the price of gas and lower the price of electricity, and supervise the prices of essential goods, because otherwise nothing would have an effect in the coming weeks.

Media host Guy Lerer commented on the online protest, saying that the public felt that there was no other way, and that the companies had made the error of thinking that the public was indifferent. “The entire public feels the boot of cost of living on its neck. This time it’s humiliating because we have gone through the coronavirus and people are suffering from economic difficulties, and the companies made money during this period. They, who became rich because of the coronavirus, think that the public doesn’t understand this? It’s over,” Lerer said.

MK Simon Davidson (Yesh Atid) said that the Government had taken action and still was taking action, and that the cost of living was a problem of many years that had blown up in one day. MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) asked in response whether the government could be thanked for the price hikes. MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said that the price increases had blocked all the “perhaps good” steps that the Government had taken. MK Ron Katz (Yesh Atid) said that the ICA was going to be very dominant, and added: “We will check chain by chain, importer by importer, and if there’s a problem the response will be very harsh.”

Committee Chairman MK Biton summed up the debate, calling upon the government to present to the committee within a month a work plan to combat the cost of living, derived from the letter by the Minister of Finance and Minister of Economy to the business organizations in the food industry. He also called upon the government to strengthen the regulators and present legislative amendments that would enable them to take firmer action to confront the cost of living. Biton said: “This painful issue requires integrative action led by the Prime Minister. The Government has to do its share, in terms of excessive taxation and over-regulation and opening markets, and the obligation of the business sector is to treat the consumers fairly.”