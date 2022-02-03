BDE: Leora Ezoory, 33, of Los Angeles, Niftar in Accident in Colorado

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:51 am |

A tragic occurred in Colorado on Wednesday night, as a young mother from Los Angeles was killed and her husband injured when their car collided with a truck that had broken down on the side of the highway.

The crash occurred about 5:36 p.m. on I-70 near Idaho Springs, according to CBS4 Denver.

Eliyahu and Leora Ezoory were traveling eastbound when their vehicle hit ice and spun out, crashing into a semi that had broken down and was on the side of the road.

Leora (Alyeshmerayni) Ezoory, 33, was niftar. Eliyahu, 34, was injured, but his condition has stabilized and he is being released from the hospital Thursday.

The Ezoorys have five children, aged 7 months to 11 years old.

The couple was vacationing alone in Colorado; their children were back home in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Misaskim and Hatzolah Air have arrived in Colorado for kavod hameis and to fly the nifteres and Eliyahu back to Los Angeles.

The levayah will be held Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.