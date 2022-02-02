U.S. Jobs Report Set to Be a Doozy With Omicron, Revisions

(Bloomberg News/TNS) -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3:56 pm |

Nonfarm payrolls forecasts range from a 400,000 monthly decline in January to a 250,000 advance, and the confluence of crosscurrents will likely make analyzing the report more challenging than normal. So much so that White House officials have already warned the report could be confusing or even misleading.

“This is going to be a particularly tricky one,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed Inc. “It is reflective of a really disruptive period during this pandemic.”

A report earlier Wednesday showed U.S. companies shed 301,000 employees from payrolls in January, the most since April 2020, as the omicron variant registered a swift blow to the nation’s labor market, according to ADP Research Institute.