Report: Police Hacked Phone of Witness in Netanyahu Trial

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3:19 pm |

Leader of the Opposition Binyamin Netanyahu, seen in the plenum of the Knesset. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The government probe into unauthorized police use of domestic surveillance technology has discovered that police hacked into the phone of a key witness involved in the criminal cases against former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday night.

In response, Netanyahu tweeted:

“An earthquake: This evening it was revealed that police illegally hacked phones in order to bring down a strong right-wing prime minister.”

The suspected victim of the hacking was Shlomo Filber, a former director-general of the Communications Ministry and longtime confidant of Netanyahu who is a state’s witness in Case 4000, according to Channel 12.

Police have admitted to using NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to surveil Israeli citizens, and an investigation is ongoing.

Channel 13 notes that the discovery could cause serious delays in Netanyahu’s trial, as his lawyers may demand access to the material at issue.

In response, police officials would only say that the issue of phone hacking is under investigation, but would not comment on the report beyond that.