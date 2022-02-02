Rabbanim and Dayanim Declare They Will Not Recognize Giyur Not Approved by Chief Rabbinate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The Chief Rabbis attend a rally against Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana’s conversion and kashrus reforms plan, at the International Convention Center in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Hundreds of Rabbanim and Dayanim took part Tuesday evening in a conference and demonstration at the International Convention Center in Yerushalayim against the kashrus and conversion reforms of the government, spearheaded by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina).

In recent weeks, since the final version of the conversion reform was published, Kahana has been trying to recruit support for his reforms, but most Rabbanim have made it clear they oppose the reform.

At the end of the gathering it was announced that “Israeli Rabbanim and Dayanim will not recognize giyur that will be made without the approval of Israel’s Chief Rabbis.”

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef speaks. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Rishon LeTzion Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef said at the gathering: “We are in a struggle the likes of which we have not seen in years. A halachic ruling was issued according to the opinion of the leading poskim and the Shulchan Aruch. The Religious Affairs Minister only consults with minor Rabbis, ‘Rabbis’ who just confuse him. I think he needs to wake up

“He needs to understand that all the leading Rabbanim in Israel do not trust him in anything he does, in kashrus and in conversions. He needs to leave these minor Rabbis behind,” Rav Yosef added. “The same Rabbi he consults with says that a convert need not observe all the mitzvos; it is enough to be traditional, make Kiddush [on Friday night] and then travel to the beach. This is the uprooting of the Torah.

“There are Rabbanim here from all circles, knitted kippot and black kippot, a wonderful unity, all announcing that they are following the Shulchan Aruch.

“The municipal Rabbis are excellent, but they are not equipped to deal with giyur. Concerning the minority who want to convert, if they do this move and do make converts, we will consider them as Shabbos goyim. There is no validity to such a giyur. Every ger who converts without accepting the mitzvos is not a valid geirus. They are misleading the masses and are causing a great destruction. What will be in another generation? Two more generations? It would be terrible to need to make a sefer yuchasin,” Rav Yosef added.

The Rabbanim at the gathering. (Shlomi Cohen)

Ashkenazi Chief Harav David Lau said, “There is a nation, we respect the citizens of the state, citizenship is an important thing and the state decides who is entitled to it. But a Jew is another thing, there can be a person who is a citizen but is not a Jew. We do not interfere in the government’s laws, but when the laws come to try to determine halachah, and there is a halachic debate that most Rabbanim are clear about, that there is no such thing as this kind of conversion, then the Rabbinate must come and say so loud and clear.”

Harav Yisrael Meir Lau. (Shlomi Cohen)

Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv Harav Yisrael Meir Lau said, “The Chief Rabbis at the head of the campaign should be strengthened. We should explain to the people, whoever wants to be Israeli – it is very beautiful, but it is not the Torah of Israel, one cannot become Jewish without the acceptance of the Torah. You can even become an Israeli citizen. The essence of Judaism is determined by the mesorah of Har Sinai.”

Harav Shlomo Amar. (Shlomi Cohen)

Other speakers included Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Yerushalayim, Harav Shlomo Amar; Harav Avigdor Nevenzhal, Rav of the Old City; Harav Zvi Yisrael Tau, Rosh Yeshivas Har Hamor; Harav Yaakov Ariel, Rav of Ramat Gan.

A letter sent by Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, and Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Silberstein, shlita, was read out by Harav Yisrael Zicherman. A letter sent by the Gerrer Rebbe, shlita, to the special gathering was read by noted Dayan Harav Naftali Nussbaum.