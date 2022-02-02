Labor and Meretz Warn Approval of Evyatar Will Endanger Coalition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:11 am |

The Evyatar outpost in the Shomron. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

The Labor and Meretz parties reacted angrily Wednesday to the plans to retroactively authorize the outpost of Evyatar.

Labor called such a move – which was approved by outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit – “destructive.”

“Our government must deal with steeply rising prices and urgent economic aid to citizens. Instead, a small number of government members are choosing to advance illegal outposts that hurt Israel and Israeli security,” the party said, singling out Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “Those who want a stable and functioning coalition should act according to the agreements.”

The Meretz party said it will oppose “any attempt to establish new settlements,” saying this issue is “at the root of the agreement to form the government.”

Meanwhile, the Joint Arab List said in a statement, “This government is doing things the Netanyahu government didn’t dare do. Authorization for Evyatar spits in the face of all who want peace and democracy.”