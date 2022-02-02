Gantz Offered to Assist Lebanese Army Versus Hezbollah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel made repeated offers to help the Lebanese army to maintain order amid economic and political turmoil that threatened to destabilize the country in recent months.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed on Wednesday that “this year I offered aid to Lebanon four times including in the past week, through the head of UNIFIL [U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon]. We want to help the Lebanese army — which suffers from shortages of basic supplies, and has lost over 5,000 soldiers that left it recently — in the face of Hezbollah’s growing strength, with the direct support of Iran.”

Speaking at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in a prerecorded speech (while he visits Bahrain), Gantz did not specify the type of supplies that were discussed. No mention was made of weapons or riot-control equipment.

“Lebanon has become an island of instability… the citizens of Lebanon are not our enemies,” he said, in explaining his action. Apparently, the Lebanese turned down the Israeli offer.

Regarding the presence of Hezbollah in the country, he said that Israel will not allow it to grow stronger “under the cover of the chaos” there, and that the Lebanese state will be held responsible for any threat to Israelis.

On Syria, Gantz said Israel “views positively the renewed ties between Syria and Jordan and other moderate nations in the region.”

He adds that “it is top interest of the Syrian people and Syrian regime to stabilize and get Iranian forces out of their territory, and to enable the country to rebuild.”