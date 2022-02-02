Diplomat Caves, Agrees to Delay Price Hike

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3:49 pm |

A worker stocking the shelves at a supermarket in Modi’in, Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

A major importer of foods to Israel has capitulated to public pressure to postpone a planned raise in prices, just a day after Osem did the same.

The import company Diplomat agreed on Wednesday to delay its price changes until at least after Pesach, like Osem.

On Tuesday, Osem announced the delay immediately following a meeting with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who has been threatening the food producers and importers with punitive action if they did not relent, accusing them of abusing their market power.

Diplomat defended its initial decision to raise prices, saying that it was to rising operating costs, and that the delay will cause it financial damage.

“The company is not a manufacturer, but an importer and distributor of various food items and the products,” Diplomat said in a statement. “When international manufacturers raise prices, Diplomat is forced to raise prices.”

Among the products it brings into Israel are Starkist, Pringles, Heinz, Milka, Gillette, Illy, Pampers, Mazola, Kikkoman, Oreo, Oral B and many more.