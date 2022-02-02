Clashes Erupt at Kosel, After Provacuters Hold Services at Plaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 4:00 am |

Mispallelim at the Kosel, as the Plaza is covered in snow during last week’s storm. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Clashes erupted at the Kosel on Wednesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Adar I, when the Women of the Wall, accompanied by Constitution Committee Chairman MK Gilad Kariv, the former head of the Israeli Reform movement, held services at the main Plaza, where egalitarian prayer is barred.

The Kosel Heritage Foundation said the clashes constituted “violence the likes of which has never been seen” on the site and accused Kariv of provoking unrest at the holy site.

“Unfortunately, Kariv chose to attend this event despite President Yitzchak Herzog’s appeal to him that his presence heats up the environment and turns the Kosel plaza into a battlefield,” the Foundation pointed out.

“This group violently breached the compound designated for them and thus again violated all the agreements made with them by the President and the Ministry of Justice,” it added. “This group used violence against Orthodox mispallelim and pushed them out of the compound as they sought to reach the Kosel.”

The Foundation also said that a new low was crossed, when one of the women removed a sefer Torah that was under her clothing, on her body, in a disgraceful chillul hakodesh.

While there is a designated area for egalitarian prayer, the provacuters demand to hold their services in the midst of the main plaza.