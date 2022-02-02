All Student Visa Holders, Even Unvaccinated, Allowed Entry to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

In a sign of the increasing easing of COVID regulations, even unvaccinated and non-recovered student visa holders will now be permitted to enter Israel, Chaim V’Chessed reported.

Since Nov. 1, 2021, student visas holders have only been granted entry to Israel if fully vaccinated or recovered (in Israel). This rule has caused untold difficulties for visa holders who for whatever reason did not hold this status. It has especially been a major headache for children of visa holders, who live in Israel but are too young to be vaccinated. Special permits have been required to return to Israel if they traveled abroad for any reason.

From now, however, all unvaccinated or non-recovered travelers will be permitted to enter if they hold valid visas. Furthermore, Chaim V’Chessed said that presumably, all yeshivah and seminary students with valid visas will be permitted to travel for Pesach, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status.