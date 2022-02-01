U.S. Federal Prisons Locked Down After Deadly Gang Fight

(Reuters) -

The prison in Beaumont, Texas.

All federal prisons in the United States were locked down on Tuesday after a deadly gang brawl broke out involving several inmates at a penitentiary in Texas.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) wrote in an emailed statement that two prisoners died in a hospital near the prison in Beaumont, Texas, where the violence erupted. Two other prisoners were taken to hospital but no details on their condition were released.

The BOP said it acted in an “abundance of caution” in ordering the nationwide lockdown, a rare event that sees inmates confined to their cells, calling it a “temporary measure to ensure the good order of our institutions.”

There are more than 134,000 prisoners housed in 130 federal prisons in the United States.

“We anticipate this security measure will be short-lived,” the BOP said in the statement. “The BOP will continue to monitor events carefully and will adjust its operations accordingly as the situation evolves.”

No more details were provided.