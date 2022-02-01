Report: Israel in Talks to Sell Iron Dome to UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

An Iron Dome battery in Southern Israel, near the Gaza border. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel is holding talks with the United Arab Emirates regarding sale of its Iron Dome missile-defense system, in the wake of a missile attack on the UAE during President Isaac Herzog’s visit there this week, Channel 13 reported.

Iron Dome was one of a number of air-defense systems under discussion, according to the report. Also said to be on the agenda is a regional system to protect countries from attack by Iran.

Abu Dhabi currently uses a South Korean missile-defense system.

However, Channel 12 news said that Iron Dome may go to Saudi Arabia, not the UAE, but that a decision hasn’t been made yet.

Israeli analysts reportedly expressed doubt that Herzog was specifically targeted in this week’s incident, though a spokesman for the Houthis said it was meant to send a message from the Iran-backed group about ties between the UAE and Israel.

“Our attack proves that the UAE is not safe for as long as it continues to be in the service of the Zionist enemy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” the spokesman said, according to Channel 12 news.