Public Trust in Police, Attorney General, Lowest Ever in Poll

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:59 am |

National Police Headquarters.

Public faith in the police force and the power of the attorney general has sunk to its lowest in nearly 20 years. This could be due to the reports of police using spyware on citizens without the relevant oversight and the corruption trial of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, among other issues

The Israeli Voice Index for January 2022, published Monday by the Israel Democracy Institute, found that trust in police, which has been steadily declining since 2018, was just 29 percent, the lowest since the index was begun in 2003.

Outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ordered an investigation into last month’s allegations that police used the notorious Pegasus spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group. Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who oversees the police, also ordered a probe into the matter

In the poll, almost half the respondents believe that judges are too quick to grant state agencies’ requests to track ordinary citizens and tap their communications. Only a third held the opposing opinion.

In relation to trust in the attorney general, after Mandelblit filed an indictment against Netanyahu in 2020 there was a marked rise in trust on the left (68%) and a similarly contoured drop in trust on the right (33%), with a slight rise in the center (56%).