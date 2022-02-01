Police Backtrack on Domestic Surveillance Denial, Investigation Launched

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 12:31 pm |

Israel Police Technology Center in Yerushalayim. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Israeli Police retreated on Tuesday from its denial of unauthorized use of the NSO Group’s Pegasus software in domestic surveillance.

Police admission of spying on protesters, politicians and criminal suspects without a court warrant came two weeks after a media exposé that triggered public outrage and calls for an investigation.

As police put it on Tuesday, they have “found additional evidence that changes certain aspects of the state of affairs,” as it had been described in a preliminary internal investigation.

The attorney general’s office has instructed the police “to adopt procedures immediately in order to prevent breach of authority” and instructed his fact-finding team to submit a report on the matter by July 1.

Police officials promised full cooperation with the probe.

All officers will be mandated “to respond to its questions, hand in any document or information demanded, allow access to information systems and provide technical knowledge on the measures at the disposal of police,” according to an official statement.

The investigatory committee will be headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari, and will include former Mossad head of technology Tzafrir Katz and former head of investigations at the Shin Bet Eyal Dagan.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv, head of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, objected to the time frame, saying on Tuesday that it was “unreasonable” to wait six months, and demanded the submission of “interim conclusions” to be made public and debated.

Mandelblit informed Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai of the investigation into police last month, saying that “it is difficult to overstate the severity of the alleged harm to basic rights” if the report is true. But he also said at the time that while the claims “paint a highly concerning picture, [the report] does not include sufficiently concrete information, which makes it difficult to identify the incidents in question.”