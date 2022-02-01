Officials Alarmed as Seven Children Diagnosed With Post-COVID Syndrome

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:05 am |

Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital team members wearing safety gear in the coronavirus ward, Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday that seven children have developed the pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) after contracting COVID in the current omicron wave. Another nine children are on ventilators after contracting and recovering from the disease.

According to the report, the children were hospitalized for a variety of different reasons and tested positive for the coronavirus in the hospital.

“It takes time from the moment of infection until we see syndromes like PIMS,” coronavirus commissioner Salman Zarka said. “Unfortunately, we have begun to come across such cases in Israel. There are approximately 10 such cases now. Seven for sure, and another three are suspected. We also see global [PIMS] morbidity.

“I would like to point out to the parents that there are no such cases after vaccination. Most cases occur after a light disease that was never identified, when the child is brought to the hospital with fever and difficulty breathing. Hospitals have pediatric wards. As part of the preparation for a possible increase in hospitalizations, seven medical centers have been asked to prepare additional wards, which will create another 300 beds, but we hope we won’t need to use them.”

In most cases, PIMS patients have no preexisting conditions. The syndrome inflames the heart, lungs, eyes, and digestive system, with patients developing a fever, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash.

PIMS cases have already been reported in the United States, India, Germany, and South Africa. Nevertheless, the syndrome is rare, affecting one child in 200 COVID patients.