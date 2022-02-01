Israel Registers New Record of Single-Day Serious COVID Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 4:22 am |

A medical staff member uses a code to exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, on Sunday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel on Tuesday reported a new record number of single-day severe COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said 231 Israelis were hospitalized in serious condition on Monday, however, because many of the severe patients are recovering quickly, the number is still stable and stands at 1,084.

The ministry also said that 67,580 tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after 256,270 tests were conducted, with the positivity rate standing at 26.37%.

The virus’ reproduction rate, R number, continues to stay below 1, and is currently at 0.92, indicating a decline in the community spread of the pathogen. The R number highlights the average number of secondary infections produced by a single virus carrier.

It was also reported that 2,788 patients are hospitalized around the country, of whom 247 are ventilated, and 306 are in critical condition.

Israel currently has 425,008 active COVID patients, of which 97,876 of them are in quarantine.