Clashes Erupt as Police Seal Terrorist’s Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 6:21 am |

Friends and family attend the funeral of Eliyahu Kay, Hy”d, at Har Hamenuchos cemetery, Nov. 22, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Clashes erupted on Tuesday morning when a large police presence entered the Shuafat refugee camp in Yerushalayim to seal the home of Fadi Abu Shkhayda, the terrorist responsible for the death of Eliyahu Kay, Hy”d, and the wounding of two others in a shooting attack in the Old City last November.

Kay, 26, was an immigrant from South Africa. He worked as a tour guide for the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and was engaged to be married.

Some 150 Border Police troops entered the camp while a police helicopter hovered overhead.