Bennett Predicts ‘Laser Wall’ Against Rockets

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 12:54 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett predicted on Tuesday that Israel will soon have a laser-based air defense system that will end its vulnerability to rockets fired against it by terrorists in neighboring territories.

“This will allow us, in the medium to long term, to surround Israel with a laser wall that will protect us from missiles, rockets, UAVs and other threats and in fact take from the enemy the strongest card it has against us,” said Bennett in a speech at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

The technology, to be available within the next year, will first be used in a trial format in southern Israel and then extended to other locations.

Commenting on the nuclear talks in Vienna, Bennett said that whatever the outcome, “Iran will remain Iran.” If Iran is given sanctions relief, it will only increase its harmful activities across the Middle East, he said.

Bennett said that Israel has to prepare for a world that doesn’t have only one policeman, and recognize that America is focused on Russia and China. “That’s the reality,” he said.