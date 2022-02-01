Amnesty Accuses Israel of Enforcing ‘Apartheid’ on Palestinians

(Reuters) -

Amnesty International accused Israel on Tuesday of subjecting Palestinians to a system of apartheid founded on policies of “segregation, dispossession and exclusion” that it said amounted to crimes against humanity.

The London-based rights group said its findings were based on research and legal analysis in a 211-page report.

Israel said the report, the second by an international rights group in less than a year to accuse it of pursuing a policy of apartheid, “consolidates and recycles lies” from hate groups and was designed to “pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism.” It accused Amnesty U.K. of using “double standards and demonization in order to delegitimize Israel.”

In a statement, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said “Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law and open to scrutiny” with a free press and a strong Supreme Court.

Amnesty said, “The U.N. Security Council should impose an arms embargo on Israel for killing scores of civilians during weekly protests.”

Amnesty also called on the International Criminal Court to consider the accusation of apartheid in its investigation into possible war crimes committed by both sides during several bouts of conflict in the Palestinian territories.

Lapid responded, “I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish State, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility,” he said.