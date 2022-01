BROOKLYN -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 3:11 pm |

Police detaining the suspects.

A man was shot in the leg at Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Despite initial reports of an active shooter, it appears the victim was targeted and the single gunshot was the result of a dispute.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m.

The victim has been described only as a black male.

Police detained three suspects, believing one to be the shooter and the other two to have been with him at the time of the shooting.

Two firearms were recovered.