Man Found Fatally Shot on Stoop of Crown Heights Home

(CrownHeights.info) -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2:34 pm |

A man was found fatally shot on the stoop of a Crown Heights home Monday morning, shutting down Empire Blvd. The deceased was identified only as a black male.

The gruesome scene was found after 10:00 a.m. by a Crown Heights resident walking on Empire Blvd between Lamont Court and Kingston Ave. The shocked resident immediately called 911.

The police and EMS arrived to find the man already deceased from a gunshot wound, and immediately closed off the area with crime scene tape.

According to those living nearby, no gunshots were heard, and witnesses report that a black Mercedes, possibly the victim’s, was double parked outside the home and possibly still running when the victim was found.

The home is a well known trouble location in the area, with drugs and other illegal activity a regular occurrence.

During the investigation, police called in the Emergency Services Unit. for a possible barricaded person inside the home.