Liberman Defends Rise in Electricity, Gas Prices

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2:12 pm |

Israel Beytenu Party chairman and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90/File)

As prices of electricity, fuel and food were about to go up on Monday at midnight, so did public anger against the Israeli government coalition.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defended the broad increase in the cost of living, saying that Israelis have it easy, experiencing the “mildest price rise in the world.”

Liberman told a meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu Party that the price hikes in Britain and Sweden were much worse, and the causes are external beyond Israel’s control.

“We cannot ignore the rise in oil prices, currently around $87-88 per barrel. I think it’s a several-decade record,” he said. “Gas is also up 87% and maritime cargo shipping by 640% since the start of the pandemic. There are increases all around the world, and here it’s the most moderate and the economy is functioning.”

Electricity rates were set to go up 5.7% at midnight Monday, the Public Utilities Authority (Electricity) announced.

In 2021, 23% of Israel’s electricity was produced from coal. However, use of coal is gradually being phased out in favor of natural gas, to cease altogether in 2026. In 2022, 20% less coal will be used in Israel than in 2021.

Globes confirmed Liberman’s reference to foreign price rises, citing a 34% rise in electricity rates in the U.K., 35% in Sweden, 18% in Belgium, 14% in Austria, 6% in Italy and 5% in Germany.

Also at midnight, the maximum price of government price-controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.34 to NIS 6.71 per liter, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources said. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas-station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has risen for the past six consecutive weeks and is currently at $91 a barrel, a seven year-high, on concerns about the situation of a war between Russia and Ukraine, Globes noted.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Liberman were scheduled to meet Monday evening to discuss government handouts to businesses that suffered losses during the past month’s Omicron outbreak, Channel 12 news reported.

Regarding food prices, Liberman repeated his warning to food producers and importers that “the situation mustn’t be cynically exploited,” and that he will take punitive action if they go ahead with planned price hikes.

On taxes, Liberman said he wouldn’t be rushed, that his ministry and the government as a whole were advancing a “series of steps” that would be decided over the next 7-10 days.

“I have no intention of acting rashly. I believe in in-depth, comprehensive groundwork, and when we’re ready we’ll announce it,” he said.

Lapid told his Yesh Atid faction meeting that as the Omicron wave ebbs, “the Israeli economy has started a trend of growth. This is welcome and is the result of correct policy by the government, but some have been hurt and we must not abandon them. The self-employed were hurt the most — small and medium businesses.”

“The best plan is to first of all postpone tax payments, and then provide compensation in accordance with the decrease in income over a certain percent,” he said. “This would enable us to focus on the worst-hit industries: culture, events, tourism, stores that are not part of chains.”

Like Liberman, Lapid sounded tough on the big retail chains: “They’re doing great, and they should know we won’t hesitate to act against them. There is a difference between price hikes — and overpricing and shameless monopolistic behavior.”