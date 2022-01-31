Department of Sanitation Shovels Street When Contacted by Hamodia

BROOKLYN -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 9:51 pm |

18th Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Street in Boro Park after it was shoveled by the DSNY. (DSNY)

Concerned readers contacted Hamodia on Monday, January 31, to inform them that the sidewalk in front of the railroad on 18th Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Borough Park had not been shoveled. There are no private houses along this block, and it is the responsibility of the city to shovel it when it snows.

Hamodia contacted Department of Sanitation (DSNY), and with 90 minutes, they sent Hamodia these pictures to show that they took the information seriously and shoveled the area properly.