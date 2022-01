Monday, January 31, 2022 at 9:00 am |

Reb Nisan Leser,, zt”l (Hershey Rubinstein)

Reb Nisan Leser, zt”l, a prominent Bobover chasid and Holocaust survivor, was niftar Sunday night, at the age of 98.

The levayah was held in Bobov on Monday morning.

Baruch dayan ha’emes.