74,312 New COVID Cases in Israel; Infection Rate at 30%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 4:25 am |

Magen David workers take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a drive-through complex in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel on Monday reported 74,312 new daily COVID cases diagnosed on Sunday. The Health Ministry said they had conducted 249,938 coronavirus tests on Sunday, putting the contagion rate at 29.73%.

The virus’s reproduction rate, or R number, is still below 1, indicating a decline in the community spread of the pathogen. The R number highlights the average number of secondary infections produced by a single virus carrier.

The ministry added that 1,099 patients are in severe condition, of whom 241 are ventilated.

At least 80% of severely ill patients are aged 60 and over, 320 of whom are not vaccinated, 107 who are vaccinated partially, and 33 who are fully vaccinated. Of the serious patients below the age of 60, four are not vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated, and one is not vaccinated at all.

Israel currently has 421,490 active COVID patients, the largest concentration of whom are in Yerushalayim, with 31,418 cases. The capital is followed by Tel Aviv with 21,631, Petach Tikva with 13,323, Haifa with 12,599, Be’er Sheva with 12,264, Rishon LeTzion with 11,962 and Netanya with 10,159.