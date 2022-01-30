NYC Home-Delivering Covid Pills; Race a Factor in Eligibility

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams provides a briefing on COVID-19, along with city health officials, at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, Sunday. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Newly approved pills to treat Covid-19 will be home-delivered to New York City patients, but due to the medication’s scarcity, the treatment will be rationed by patients’ age, health factors and race.

The pills — Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, both approved by the FDA in December — are being made available by the city government exclusively through Alto Pharmacy, which specializes in pharmacy delivery and can be reached online or at (800) 874-5881. The pills are not available at any other pharmacy in New York City, according to the Health Department.

As with the previously approved monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid, New York is prioritizing availability of the antiviral pills based on patient characteristics including age, health problems and race.

For example, all other characteristics being equal, a 65-year-old qualifies more than a 25-year old; a diabetic more than a non-diabetic; and black or Hispanic person more than a white.

New York City, as with many other areas hit by the Omicron variant, saw a sharp spike in Covid cases, quickly followed by a steep decline. Mayor Eric Adams promoted the treatments, and touted what he called the city’s success in fighting Covid-19, at a press conference Sunday with health officials at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

“Not only is New York City winning in the fight against COVID-19, but we are bringing even more help right to New Yorkers’ front doors to continue beating this pandemic,” Adams said. “We’ve not only decreased the amount of cases by more than 80 percent since early January, but hit a new milestone with 75 percent of all New Yorkers fully vaccinated — way ahead of the national average. We’re also offering high-risk New Yorkers, free, at-home delivery of COVID-19 antiviral pills to prevent serious illness and keep people out of the hospital. I urge all eligible New Yorkers to take advantage of this service.”

A press release about Adams’ announcement notes, “Due to limited supply of both monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral pills, these treatments are prioritized for those who have tested positive and are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

Asked via email whether race and ethnicity are being considered a risk factor in determining treatment eligibility, a city Health Department spokesman pointed Hamodia to the department’s eligibility page, which lists factors like the patient being above 65 years old or having a medical condition that increases their risk of severe Covid, and also says, “Consider race and ethnicity when assessing individual risk. Longstanding systemic health and social inequities may contribute to an increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19.”

The spokesperson also pointed Hamodia to the state Health Department’s prioritization rules for Covid treatments, which includes, “Non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.”

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Midwood, Madison Manhattan Beach) criticized the distribution policies.

“The idea of distributing vital medications and treatments to our communities according to race, is in fact racist,” Vernikov told Hamodia. “Treatments should be distributed according to medical necessity only. There is no scientific evidence that an individual of a certain color is more or less susceptible to the virus. Giving priority to people of color is nothing less than discrimination against the rest.”

The city Health Department spokesperson did not respond to Hamodia’s query as to why race was being considered separately from comorbidities, or whether patients may self-identify their race or will be required to identify by their birth race.

