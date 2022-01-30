Manhunt Underway in Gaza for Escaped ‘Israeli Agent’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 5:21 am |

The security barrier along the Israel-Gaza border. (Flash90)

Hamas security forces were reportedly scouring the Gaza Strip over the weekend in search of an escaped prisoner accused of being an “Israeli agent.”

A spokesman for the terrorist group, which controls the coastal enclave, confirmed that Abed al-Karim Awadah, 35, managed to escape on Saturday morning from the detention center where he was being held.

According to a report in Lebanese media channel Al Mayadeen, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group, Awadah was a member of Hamas’ military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and provided Israeli intelligence services with details about Hamas’ network of underground terror tunnels in southern Gaza.

The terrorist group also warned Gaza fishermen not to aid Awadah and all fishing activities were postponed for several hours out of fears he would escape the Strip via the sea.