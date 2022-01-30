Mandelblit Takes Parting Shot at Netanyahu

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:19 pm |

Then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L) seen with his cabinet secretary Avichai Mandelblit May 26, 2015. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

At the ceremony where senior Israeli minister bid a praise-laden farewell to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit as his term ends, the outgoing A-G took the opportunity to bid farewell to an unnamed figure who played an important role during his six year tenure.

“There were those who tried to present the harm [they sought to cause] to the rule of law as an ideological move, under the pretext of ‘governance,’” Mandelblit said, in a reference to former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu without mentioning his name.

“But time and time again, we saw that what really stood behind these moves was a desire to advance personal interests, severely damaging the principle of fidelity to the public.”

“The rule of law is not the attorney general’s personal property. It’s a fundamental component of a democratic country, which the government is obligated to safeguard for the citizens and for the public interest,” Mandelblit told cabinet ministers.

“A government that works to weaken the rule of law or, God forbid, acts against the rule of law, is harming the public,” he said.

Mandelblit, who was appointed to the post by then-prime minister Netanyahu, came to be portrayed by the latter as part of the “witch hunt” against him after his decision to file indictments on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Mandelblit steps down after reported negotiations for a plea bargain with Netanyahu to end his trial fell apart last week, though there remains a possibility they’ll be renewed under Mandelblit’s successor.