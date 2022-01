NEW YORK -

Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:49 pm |

Esther Pollard, the wife of Jonathan Pollard, has been admitted to the ICU unit of the COVID ward of Hadassah Hospital, and needs rachmei Shamayim. Please be mispallel for a refuah shleimah for Esther Yocheved bas Reizel Brachah bsoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.