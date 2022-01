BROOKLYN -

Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:44 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Reb Avraham Schonberger, z”l, shortly before Shabbos, 26 Shvat/January 28. He was in his nineties.

Reb Avraham, a Holocaust survivor, was a renowned baal tzedakah who served as the rosh hakahal of Khal Adas Yeriem of Vien for many years.

The levayah is scheduled for Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Shomrei Hadas Chapel, 3803 14th Ave in Boro Park.

The levayah can be viewed via livestream by clicking here.

Yehi zichro baruch.