KENSINGTON -

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:02 pm |

A fire in a Kensington home Friday resulted in no injuries, but left the house uninhabitable.

The fire started in the basement of the one-family home on East 3rd Street between Avenue F and Ditmas Avenue. The FDNY says after receiving the call at 12:11 p.m., 12 units and 60 fire personnel had the fire under control at 12:53.